IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A group of healthcare workers and eastern Idaho residents are planning a march Saturday, to protest vaccine mandates.

Maegan, an RN and the founder of the Facebook group East Idahoans Against Vaccine Mandates says they aren’t anti-vaccine, just anti mandate.

“We’re essentially a group that is against government mandates,” Maegan said. “We are trying to support those people losing their jobs due to these mandates.”

She also talked about why it’s important for them to take a stand.

“There are many reasons. We have to support our healthcare workers specifically, and frontline workers who have carried us through this pandemic and put their lives at risk,” Maegan said. “They are deserving of their jobs and their medical choice. Just like we have a choice of flu vaccine or wearing a mask throughout the flu season; there are reasonable accommodations that can and should be made.”

Maegan also said those who aren’t losing their jobs should be concerned, with the country facing a healthcare staffing shortage.

“When the government says ‘Hey, get vaccinated or you’re fired’ there are a lot of nurses, you’d be surprised how many, who are going to oppose that and quit or be fired,” Maegan said. “We saw in Boise that created such a shortage they had to reverse it at St. Luke’s and other hospitals.”

Two, the government is essentially leveraging you and your loved ones, friends, and neighbors who have Medicaid and Medicare. They’re essentially saying, ‘Hey hospitals if you don’t comply with having your employees fully vaccinated by January 4th you lose 40% of your business’.” That 40% number comes from patients who have Medicaid or Medicare, Maegan explained. “They are blackmailing them, banking on their fear and that they will just comply.”

The march will start at 9 Saturday morning, in Rexburg. Details can be found on the flyer below.

