IDAHO FALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The debate over anti-wolf legislation may cost us millions in federal conservation funds.

Conservation groups are petitioning to disqualify Idaho from US Fish and Wildlife service funding.

Idaho’s law allows the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves.

Hunters and trappers may kill an unlimited number of wolves on a single tag, and trapping is permitted year-round on private land.

Critics say the laws run contrary to conservation goals. That’s why they want to disqualify Idaho from receiving federal funding.

Idaho has received more than $75 million dollars over the last five years.

The post Anti-wolf killing legislation petition appeared first on Local News 8.