Antifa, far-right protests turn violent as demonstrators throw milkshakes of quick-dry cement at police and onlookers

At least three people were arrested by Portland, Ore., police, and several others were injured, during several Antifa demonstrations that took place in downtown Portland on Sunday, police said.

The demonstrations involved leftist groups and those such as the Proud Boys, a far-right neo-fascist organization that admits only men and is notorious for street fights and the “HimToo Movement,” a movement against false rape allegations organized by conservative activist Haley Adams, as well as counter-protestors such as the Rose City Antifa.

Demonstrators got violent, with some throwing milkshakes mixed with quick-drying cement, raw eggs and pepper spray at others, and the gatherings were deemed “civil disturbance and unlawful assembly” by the Portland PD. The disturbances were thought to involve both sides.

Gage Halupowski, 23, was charged with multiple counts of assault including on a public safety officer. James K. Stocks, 21, was charged with harassment, and Maria C. Dehart, 23, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

“During today’s events, there were multiple assaults reported, as well as projectiles thrown at demonstrators and officers,” the police said in a statement. “There were also reports of pepper spray and bear spray being used by people in the crowd. Officers deployed pepper spray during the incident. There were reports of individuals throwing “milkshakes” with a substance mixed in that was similar to a quick-drying cement. One subject was arrested for throwing a substance during the incident.”

Portland Fire Medics were embedded with the Portland Police Bureau members and treated eight people, including three police officers during the even, police said.

“Three community members received treatment at area hospitals after they were assaulted with weapons. Two officers were pepper-sprayed during the incident and were treated. Another officer was punched in the arm by a demonstrator and sustained non-life threatening injury. Another officer sustained a non-life threatening head injury from a projectile,” the statement said.