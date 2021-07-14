BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – People in East Idaho may catch a glimpse of an antique aircraft flying through the sky Wednesday, as dozens fly into Blackfoot for an airshow.

The City of Blackfoot is hosting the Puget Sound Antiques Aircraft Club for a two-day pit stop on their tour. About 40 antique prop planes will fly into the Blackfoot City Airport from 1-1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The public is invited to watch the spectacle.

Afterwards, the planes, alongside cars and bikes, will be on display with their pilots to answer questions on July 14 and 15. The East Idaho Fair Food Tour will be there to provide refreshments.

