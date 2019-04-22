Antler hunting in western Wyoming can't start until May 1

Wyoming Game and Fish

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding antler hunters that the gathering of horns or shed antlers does not begin until May 1 on public lands west of the Continental Divide.

Since 2009, antler hunting is prohibited in the area from Jan. 1 through April 30 on all state-owned lands as well as federal lands. The closures to antler hunting seek to minimize harassment or disturbance of big game animals during and right after the long winter.

In addition, many big game winter ranges in both Teton and Sublette counties have further restrictions to either human presence or motor vehicles during the winter months.

And Wildlife Habitat Management Areas managed by the state in the Jackson and Pinedale Regions also are closed Dec. 1 through April 30.