IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night around 5:00 p.m.

It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls.

On scene you could see a few windows were broken out on the bottom and top floors of the building.

It’s not known if there were any injuries or how much damage was caused at this time.

More information is expected later.

The post Apartment fire in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.