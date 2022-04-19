IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Residents at an apartment complex in Idaho Falls woke up to fire engines this morning. (April 19th)

Around 4 a.m. a cooking fire was reported in the 400 block of Whittier street in Idaho Falls.

All of the occupants were evacuated.

One adult female was transported with minor injuries to the hospital. Another individual was treated on the scene but was not transported to the hospital.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire quickly so there was no structural damage.

