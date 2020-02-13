Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Students and teachers at Jackson’s Munger Mountain Elementary School were evacuated at around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

A student and teacher reported feeling light-headed and smelling an unusual odor. Students and staff were evacuated to the bus loading area of the school. The Teton County School District said 12 students were evaluated for flu-like symptoms. Two students received high-flow oxygen on the scene before being released, with no additional follow-up treatment needed.

Six Jackson Hole Fire/EMS vehicles and 20 firefighters were dispatched to investigate. The school district sent eight buses to provide shelter for students while they waited for the building to be evaluated.

Firefighters used gas detectors to make sure there were no elevated levels of any gases. Lower Valley Energy also responded.

The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Students and staff were allowed to re-enter the building at around 1215 p.m.