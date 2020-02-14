Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Reclaim Idaho says it has been notified that the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has rejected arguments from the state of Arkansas, which, like Idaho, is trying to attach so-called “work requirements” on Medicaid Expansion eligibility.

Reclaim Idaho calls it a blow to states attempting to restrict health care access to citizens under Medicaid Expansion. Idaho is awaiting federal approval for its own version of “work requirement” restrictions.

“The time has come for the state of Idaho to halt its efforts to restrict healthcare access to thousands of Idahoans who fail to fill out paperwork,” said Luke Mayville, Reclaim Idaho Co-Founder. “Make no mistake about it. These are not ‘work requirements,’ they are paperwork penalties that could upend the lives of working Idahoans all over the state.”

“Not only is Idaho trying to implement a program that will cost Idaho taxpayers millions of dollars every year, it is running head-first into a legal battle other states have already lost. This is a lose-lose situation for our state, our taxpayers and our families,” added Reclaim Idaho Executive Director Rebecca Schroeder. “Enough is enough. Idaho should suspend implementation of these costly paperwork penalties before any more damage is done.”

Several states are reconsidering their requirements in light of recent court decisions and Kentucky has dropped its attempts to restrict health care access. Idaho’s restrictions are similar.