POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training (CEWT) is looking for applicants for the 2022 Construction Combine. It is a free, two-day training and recruiting event where job seekers age 17 and over, and those looking for experience, are introduced to basic skills from multiple areas in the construction industry.

The Construction Combine will be held March 30 and 31, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Home Depot in Chubbuck, ID. To apply, and for more information, visit constructioncombine.org. Applications will be accepted through March 15, 2022.

The Construction Combine is a collaborative effort between educational institutions, local construction contractors, and community members to help develop a strong construction labor force, and give opportunities to interested recruits who show potential and want to gain more experience.

CEWT developed this model to help meet the shortage of skilled workers in the construction industry. It provides an instant workforce that local contractors can quickly assess and hire to work for their companies.

Local contractors train participants in hands-on-learning projects, and then have the opportunity to hire those workers who have successfully demonstrated newly-acquired skills.

On day one, trainees are placed on a team and participate in sessions that cover several trades like framing, concrete, electrical, plumbing, drywall, flooring, siding and welding.

On day two, trainees apply their new skills by collaborating with area contractors to build sheds. Once finished, the sheds are donated to local veterans at a formal ceremony on March 31 at 4:00 p.m. The public is invited to observe on both days.

Materials are donated by Home Depot and many others from the community, and contractors donate their time, skills, and resources.

CEWT started the Construction Combine in 2018 in Pocatello/Chubbuck with 16 contractors, businesses and organizations and more than 50 participants. In 2019, the Combine was conducted in six different locations including Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene, and Ontario, OR. Construction training has grown across the state to more than 400 high school students and adult job seekers.

The Construction Combine is expected to continue growing with the potential to expand to a greater national audience.

This year’s Construction Combine will follow Idaho State University COVID guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants.

