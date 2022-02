IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Police is Idaho’s only statewide full-service law enforcement agency with commissioned positions specializing in criminal investigations, highway safety and traffic enforcement, commercial vehicle safety, and alcohol beverage control.

ISP is looking for exceptional candidates to join a team of professionals dedicated to protecting and serving the people of this great state.

“ISP is an exciting career choice for those interested in joining law enforcement and those already serving in the profession and looking for more freedom and benefits,” ISP Lt. Colonel Bill Gardiner said. “The freedom our Troopers have to serve statewide, the training and equipment they get for a number of specialty positions, that’s exciting for those who want a lot of variety and to be hands-on with promotions and salary increases as they progress through their career.”

“From continued education, excellent health and retirement benefits, and options that go right down to where they and their families want to live, ISP Troopers have a lot of freedom and opportunity not found elsewhere, and those benefits make a difference,” Gardiner said.

Applications for the position of ISP Trooper opened today and will be accepted through February 27. Those interested in learning more can go to https://isp.idaho.gov/recruiting/join-the-idaho-state-police/.

Additional testing dates for invited applicants beginning in early spring. The next Academy Training Class begins in late June.

“Of course, the greatest thing about working as a Trooper with the Idaho State Police is absolutely the people you get to work with. No doubt, the work can be tough, but people here truly enjoy each other and know that they provide a service that’s essential for healthy, successful communities. The people of ISP are proud to serve in Idaho and sincerely grateful for the support they receive from community members here. At the end of the day, that makes a real difference.” said Gardiner.

Those interested in learning more about their area are invited to call their local ISP District office and ask to speak to a recruiter:

North Idaho – Coeur d’Alene, ISP District 1 208-209-8620

Central Idaho – Lewiston, ISP District 2 208-750-9300

Southwest Idaho – Meridian, ISP District 3 208-884-7360

Southern Idaho – Jerome, ISP District 4 208-324-6000

Southeast Idaho – Pocatello, ISP District 5 208-239-9800

Eastern Idaho – Idaho Falls, ISP District 6 208-528-3401

The post Applications for Idaho State Police trooper are now being accepted appeared first on Local News 8.