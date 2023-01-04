POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”

Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high-grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.

“I hope every student with the dream of attending college to earn a certificate, associate or bachelor’s degree would apply for this scholarship,” Mayor Blad said. “By giving this scholarship to five students, it might be the small nudge they need and a great opportunity.”

The scholarship is run in partnership between the City of Pocatello and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The scholarship is made possible by contributions from Idaho Central Credit Union, ISU Credit Union, DL Evans Bank, Citizens Community Bank and US Bank.

To be eligible, applicants must attend school within the boundaries of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 but can be students in homeschool, online academies, public schools or private schools. The application must be submitted no later than Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, by 5 p.m.

The Mayoral Scholarship Committee will then evaluate each application and make awards based on the information provided. The committee will consider financial needs, learning goals, and other items that could impede the student’s pursuit of higher education.

Applications are available online at https://pocatello.seamlessdocs.com/f/MOscholarship and paper copies are available at the Mayor’s Office, 911 N. 7th Avenue, and all high school counselors’ offices. Completed applications will be accepted via email at mayor@pocatello.us with the subject line “Mayoral Scholarship Program” or in-person at the Mayor’s Office.

Students with questions about the scholarship can contact Anne Nichols, Administrative Services Manager, at 208-234-6163.

