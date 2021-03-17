POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Therapy animals and their human handlers will be honored at Thursday’s Pocatello City Council meeting.

At the meeting, Mayor Brian Blad will proclaim April 30 as “National Therapy Animal Day.”

The edict encourages “citizens to celebrate our therapy animals and their human handlers and salute the service of therapy animal teams in our community and in communities across the nation.”

The proclamation was requested by Pet Partners and will be accepted by Tamilyn Carson. Councilmember Linda Leeuwrik will read the proclamation.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

You can watch a stream of the proceedings at streaming.pocatello.us or on Sparklight (formerly CableOne) cable channel 56.

