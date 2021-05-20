MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park hosted an estimated 87,739 recreation visits in April 2021.

That’s a 48% increase compared to April 2019, and the park was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.

Park statistics show April 2021 had the highest number of recreation visits on record for the month of April.

The list below shows April recreation visits over the last several years:

2021—87,739

2020—Park was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019—59,105

2018—60,541

2017—58,403

More data on National Park Service visitor-use statistics is available HERE.

Visitors to the park are highly encouraged to plan ahead and recreate responsibly in order to make the most of their visit and to help ensure this iconic landscape may be enjoyed by future generations.

Consistent with CDC recommendations, fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks inside park facilities or outdoors. A person is considered fully vaccinated at least two weeks after their final dose of the vaccine.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces where physical distancing is not possible.

Additional details are available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

