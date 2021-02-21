IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, the Bonneville County Aquatic Rescue Team went to Ryder Park for some cold water rescue training.

The team was practicing different drills and maneuvers to get in and out of the water, as well as testing out tools and equipment to make sure they would work in a rescue situation.

“It definitely sharpens the skills of the team,” said Bonneville County Sergeant Bryan Lovell. “They practice at various times of the year, in varying water conditions. It also gets them out using the tools and equipment they have.”

Lovell says the team prepares for all kinds of hazardous conditions.

“Our Aquatic Rescue Team and our Search and Rescue in our back country train for all kinds of conditions, because typically its adverse weather conditions when we’re responding to emergencies,” Lovell said.

With three separate rescue incidents in the back country within the last week, Lovell advises to prepare for an emergency when inclement weather is in the area.

“The biggest thing I can stress is take a moment and plan for safety,” Lovell said. “That could mean the difference between life or death in the event you have an emergency.”

