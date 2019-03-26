Arby's manager kills man who spat on her, police say

An Oklahoma Arby’s manager has been arrested after shooting and killing a customer she had gotten into an argument with, police say.

Deionna Young, 25, is facing a first-degree murder charge stemming from the alleged incident that unfolded Saturday in Tulsa.

Police told Fox News that Desean Tallent, the deceased 25-year-old, threatened and spat on Young before leaving the store. They did not elaborate on what caused the dispute.

One hour later, they say, Tallent returned to the store and Young got in her car and followed him out of the parking lot.

Young, who reportedly was in possession of a .45 caliber handgun without a license, then shot at Tallent’s SUV one time and struck him in the torso, police said. Tallent later crashed the car into the entrance of a Walmart and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Young reportedly went back to work.

She is now being held without bond at Tulsa County Jail.

Fox News’ Mike Sinkewicz contributed to this report.