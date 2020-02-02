News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Barricade Arcade, located at 308 E Center St., is hosting a “Wooden Barricade Benefit Bash” to help raise funds for a new window.

According to Kristin Langedyke, Barricade’s general manager, an angry, inebriated patron was kicking windows as he made his way down Center Street a few nights ago.

“Eventually, ours broke,” she said.

Estimates to fix the window are about $2,000, so the arcade is inviting in the community to help them raise some money Saturday night.

“We want to make it clear that we’re not asking for any grand donations,” Langedyke said. “Barricade is very much about having fun and our event tonight is about making a dark situation into a light one.”

“So we just want the community to come play games. If it pays for the window, that’s great, but if it’s only a partial payment, that’s amazing too, that’s more than we could hope for.”

Barricade will be putting all of the proceeds from tonight towards the window. People are encouraged to dress as zombies Saturday to “test out” their barricade.