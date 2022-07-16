ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) – A parade with historic magnitude marched through Arco Saturday

Their “atomic days” have returned to celebrate the community’s very small, but very significant, contribution to American history.

Neighbors from all over crowded into arco Saturday, to watch the atomic day parade.

Candy and water flowed through the streets along with paraders.

It’s all in celebration of how in 1955, Arco’s became the first nuclear-powered city in the world.

“July 17th, right before midnight. They shut the power off to Arco for about an hour and a half. Lit the entire city of arco with nuclear power,” said INL tour guide Shelly Norman.

The celebration included music, games, and food.

The Idaho National Laboratory even brought displays so people could learn about nuclear power.

“In the United States, about 20% of the electricity that we use comes from nuclear power,” said Norman. “But if you put all the clean energy in one bucket, then you have; solar, wind, geothermal, hydro, etc. And nuclear is in that clean bucket. Nuclear accounts for more than half of the power.”

And that all started in Arco.

World War Two vet Richard Dean is an arco native. He tells us just how much the atomic site has changed.

“The site out here actually started in 1937, and it actually stored ammunition for 16-inch battleship guns. And they also tested the barrels as they realigned in Pocatello,” said Dean. “Later on the AEC took over the site and they started the atomic energy testing for public use.”

More than eighty years later, dean enjoys atomic days as a time when veterans return to arco.

