The following roads are closed because of hazardous winter driving conditions.

SH32 from Aston to Tetonia is closed.

SH33 from Newdale to Tetonia is closed.

US26 from milepost 350-377 is closed from Ririe to Swan Valley.

Idaho State Police shared this photo of drifts along Highway 33 near Tetonia on Wednesday. Idaho Transporation’s photo of snow drifts closing the road near Ririe Friday.