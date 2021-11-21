BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The kickoff for the Salvation Army’s Area 2021 Kettle Campaign will be held on Monday at noon at the Blackfoot office of SEICCA.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, volunteers are recruited by the Salvation Army, volunteer organizations and other churches in the area to recruit bell ringers to stand in front of area stores and raise money for the region’s needy.

The kickoff is an annual event for the area to raise public awareness of the Kettle Campaign and to recruit local residents to become volunteer bell ringers.

The Kettle Campaign is important to the needy of East Idaho. Bell ringers are needed in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, and Blackfoot.

The money raised goes to provide assistance to area families.

Lunch will be served for attendees at the kickoff event. Officers from the Salvation Army Pocatello and Idaho Falls centers will speak and be available to answer questions.

SEICCA’s office is located at 206 South Spruce in Blackfoot.

