Arizona couple miraculously survives after Jeep careens over 80-foot cliff: report

An Arizona couple miraculously survived careening down a cliff Thursday evening after their Jeep tumbled off a dark dirt road, reports said.

The couple, Shanelle Bates and Matthew Kunowski, told AzFamily.com that they were driving north of Lake Roosevelt in the Tonto National Forest. Kunowski reportedly took his eyes off the road “for a split second” before the fall.

She told the outlet that she used to dream that she was falling off a cliff and said she thought she was “dreaming again.”

Bates remained stuck in the vehicle and Kunowski was tossed from the vehicle. They reportedly hiked for two hours until they found a cabin and called authorities. They both suffered injuries. She said Kunowski’s face is “wired shut.”

She said “something” was watching over them.