In this April 13, 2019, photo provided by Lorena Rodriguez, Thomas Torres is shown wearing a suit for the prom at Desert View High School in Tucson, Ariz., where he was set to graduate on May 22, 2019. Torres, a high school football player who has been in the U.S. since he was a toddler, was in custody for possible deportation to his native Mexico, prompting a protest Monday, May 6, 2019, by classmates outside an Arizona sheriff's office. (Lorena Rodriguez via AP)

PHOENIX – The family a Tucson high school football player has lived with for years says he is free after being released from immigration detention.

Thomas Torres has stayed with Lorena Rodriguez’s family during his years at Desert View High School. Rodriguez is announcing the 18-year-old’s release on her Facebook page, saying “OPERATION THOMAS COMPLETE!”

But the circumstances of Torres’ Tuesday release are unclear, including whether he’ll graduate May 22 as scheduled.

Torres’ detention last week prompted about 120 classmates to protest outside the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies contacted the Border Patrol on Thursday after Torres admitted during a traffic stop that he was in the U.S. illegally.

The Border Patrol initially held Torres, but has since transferred him to ICE. An ICE spokeswoman says she’s researching his status.