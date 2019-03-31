Arizona homeowner shoots, kills suspected intruder, injures another: ‘Better come in ready’

An Arizona homeowner shot and killed a suspected intruder and injured another man when the duo tried to break into a house Saturday, police said.

Michael Ahumada, 34, was killed when he and another unidentified man tried to break into a home in Phoenix just after 1 a.m. Saturday, police told FOX10 Phoenix.

“That’s when the homeowner shot them. One of them passed away from their injuries and the other was taken to the hospital,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said, adding that anyone with information regarding the incident should contact authorities.

ARIZONA WOMAN ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF LEADING BORDER PATROL AGENTS IN A CAR CHASE WITH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN HER TRUNK: OFFICIALS

The man who was injured in the incident was said to be in critical but stable condition as of Saturday.

The homeowner told AZFamily.com in a brief interview that he won’t hesitate to defend himself again in a future break-in.

“If they come in… [they] better come in ready,” the homeowner said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear if the homeowner will face charges in the deadly shooting.