Arizona woman arrested, accused of leading Border Patrol agents in a car chase with illegal immigrants in her trunk: officials

An Arizona woman was taken into custody this week after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said she led agents on a car chase while two illegal immigrants were hidden in her trunk.

Border Patrol agents at an immigration checkpoint near Amado, Ariz., came in contact with the unidentified 28-year-old woman on Thursday and sent her for a secondary inspection, the agency said in a news release.

CLOSING THE SOUTHERN BORDER IS ‘ON THE TABLE’: DHS SECRETARY KRISTJEN NIELSEN

“Instead of pulling into the inspection area, the driver accelerated and merged onto the highway, leading agents on a pursuit for approximately one mile,” CBP said.

The woman was arrested after she stopped her car; she “is being charged with human smuggling,” officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair of immigrants, both of whom were from Mexico, were found when agents searched the car, CBP said. They “will be processed for immigration violations,” according to the news release.