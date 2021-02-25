AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are currently on the scene of an armed robbery that took place at the Speedi-Mart located at Ammon and Sunnyside Road.

At approximately 4:55 p.m., a male subject entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect fled the building before being able to obtain any money.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is described as teenage looking male, wearing blue jeans, black hat and mask, and a winter jacket with a white liner. The suspect left the area in an green, early 2000’s model, 4-door or extra cab Chevy 1/2 or 3/4 ton pickup.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1982, online at www.ifcrime.org, or the P3tips app on your mobile device.

