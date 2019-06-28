Arrest made in disappearance of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck

One person has been taken into custody Friday morning in relation to the disappearance of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, Salt Lake City police announced.

Further details on the arrest – which came a day after police finished searching a home whose owner they identified as a person of interest — were not immediately available.

Lueck, 23, was last seen meeting an unknown individual around 3 a.m. on June 17 near a park in Salt Lake City after being dropped off by a Lyft driver.

Salt Lake City police are expected to reveal more about the arrest at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates…