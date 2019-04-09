Arrests announced in murder-for-hire plot that officials say killed wrong person

A 17-year-old girl and two men have been arrested by Washington state authorities in a murder-for-hire plot in which a 24-year-old woman was killed two years ago — even though authorities say she wasn’t the intended target.

Alisha Canales-McGuire was shot to death in the early morning hours on Sept. 20, 2017 in Everet, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Her body was found in the doorway.

“She had been staying at her sister’s home and it is believed her sister, who was out of town at the time, was the intended target of the murder-for-hire by her ex-husband,” the news release says.

The sheriff’s office announced that the ex-husband, Kevin Lewis, 31, his cousin, Jerradon Phelps, 19, and the female teen, who was not identified because of her age, are facing murder charges after their arrests.

Lewis stands accused of offering Phelps and the girl $2,400 to kill his ex-wife, the Everett News Herald reported.

Currently, Lewis is behind bars, doing a stretch for beating his wife when they were together, the paper reported.

Cell phone records show Phelps and the girl driving from Spokane to Everett in the hours before Canales-McGuire was killed, according to the sheriff’s office news release.

It says that a few hours after the murder, Phelps posted photos on social media “showing off several hundred dollar bills.”

Investigators on the case got a break last summer, KING-TV reported.

“Patrol received a phone call from somebody in the Spokane area who said she had been at a social gathering and a young woman there claimed she had been hired to kill someone in Snohomish County,” the sheriff office’s Shari Ireton told the station.

Canales-McGuire’s uncle, Bernie Cline, told the News-Herald that the family was relieved to learn about the arrests, “even though it doesn’t bring her back.”