IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Commission on the Arts, on behalf of Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little, is seeking nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts.

The awards recognize and encourage excellence in the arts in Idaho and stimulate and support awareness of the arts throughout the state. Nominees must be Idaho residents, businesses based in Idaho, organizations or communities that have, through creative accomplishments or distinguished service, made a significant contribution to the cultural life of Idaho.

You can submit a nomination online HERE.

Award categories include Excellence in the Arts, Excellence in Folk & Traditional Arts, Support of the Arts, Support of Arts Education, and Excellence in Arts Administration. Nominations must include a brief description of why the nominee merits the award, 3-5 letters of recommendation, and any supporting materials such as magazine and newspaper articles, résumés, or artist statements. Examples of artwork are strongly encouraged for the Excellence in the Arts and Traditional Arts categories.

Arts Commissioners review the nominations and make recommendations to the Governor, who then determines the recipients.

Nominations are due by July 15, 2022.

