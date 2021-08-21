IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – For the first time since early July, data from the Centers for Disease Control shows more than a million people received vaccine doses. That’s 73% more than a month ago.

Yet, the pace of hospitalizations for people sick with COVID-19 is on the rise, especially in young people.

“These are healthy young 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds who because of the aggressive nature of the Delta variant are now being hospitalized,” said Mary Mayhew, President & CEO of Florida Hospital Association.

There is more pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval to vaccines and authorization for children under the age of 12.

The agency says full approval could come soon, but it first wants more data for children.

