IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Congregations across Eastern Idaho will be gathering today to offer “Ashes on the Go” this Ash Wednesday,

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day Christian season of repentance.

Local clergy will be offering ashes imposed, using q-tips, to keep with covid-19 precautions.

You can visit the following congregations to receive your ashes:

Trinity Episcopal Church in Pocatello

Lutheran Church of the Good Sheperd in Pocatello

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Blackfoot

Emanuel Lutheran Church in Blackfoot

Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot

First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls

St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Idaho Falls

The pastor at St.Lukes will also be at the Albertsons on 17th St. in Idaho Falls today, to offer ashes to anyone interested, at 2:30 pm.

