IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Congregations across Eastern Idaho will be gathering today to offer “Ashes on the Go” this Ash Wednesday,
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day Christian season of repentance.
Local clergy will be offering ashes imposed, using q-tips, to keep with covid-19 precautions.
You can visit the following congregations to receive your ashes:
Trinity Episcopal Church in Pocatello
Lutheran Church of the Good Sheperd in Pocatello
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Blackfoot
Emanuel Lutheran Church in Blackfoot
Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot
First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls
St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Idaho Falls
The pastor at St.Lukes will also be at the Albertsons on 17th St. in Idaho Falls today, to offer ashes to anyone interested, at 2:30 pm.
