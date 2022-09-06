ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning Wednesday, September 7 the next phase of the US-20 and SH-47 project at Ashton will begin.

The contractor will periodically be blasting rock that is under the roadway between September 7 and September 13. The blasting will occur in the construction area and motorists should anticipate longer than normal delays.

In addition, there will be a change in traffic pattern to accommodate work at the intersection. SH-47 traffic will be shifted onto the north side of the road with the south side closed for construction. US-20 and SH-47 will remain open to traffic in all directions.

Motorist should take care to watch for equipment and workmen, follow all signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits.

