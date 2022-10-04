ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – There will be a change in the current traffic pattern for the construction work at the Intersection of US 20 and SH 47 in Ashton starting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

US 20 traffic will be shifted to the East side of the road.

SH 47 will have periodic traffic control, but will generally have little construction activity.

E. 1300 N will be closed to US 20 traffic from Oct. 4 to Oct.17. Signs will detour local traffic onto N 3400 E.

All businesses on US 20 will remain open and signs will direct traffic.

US 20 and SH 47 will remain open to traffic in all directions.

Watch for equipment and workmen, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits as traffic control and safety devices will be changing often to accommodate construction activities.

