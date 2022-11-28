ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ashton is extending an invitation for everyone to embrace the spirit of the holiday season, with a day of fun activities inspired by the season. The event will also seek to raise funds for a local non-profit organization Champ’s Heart.

The event will start Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. They will be able visit the North Fremont High School and see a holiday themed craft fair that will be there from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. While at the fair Andrea Simpson says students from the North Fremont High School, will help with the Champ’s heart fundraiser.

“We also have the Honor Society of North Fremont High School also does like an auction as well that will benefit Champ’sheart this year. So everything that they make on that will go to Champs Heart, which is a fantastic program.”

Simpson says after the fair the festivities won’t just end there.

“We also have the tree lighting here in Ashton at 5:00 and then at 530, we have a tractor parade. Light tractor light parade. We have a nativity that will be here as well. Across the street singing all kinds of fun things.”

Simpson adds that Santa will also make an apearance at 1.30 and stick around for a while.

If you are interested in the event you can find more information on the events Facebook Page found here.

