POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There is a looming deadline for Bannock County homeowners. Property assessments are due in just a few weeks. With no delay of payments due, the county assessor’s office says they are moving forward on re-opening with social distancing guidelines.

They will only meet with the public by appointment one person at a time for all property-related services. Staff members say they are being diligent to ensure applications are processed even through the pandemic. Appraisal staff are continuing to provide property owners with their assessments.

“The June 1 deadline gives us three weeks to answer questions, make corrections, do anything that we can to help the public understand what these assessments are.”

Additionally, Bannock County DMV is currently open and operating through online renewals, phone and mail, as well as in-person appointments. Idaho Dept. of Transportation is also granting exceptions for expired registrations through June 30.