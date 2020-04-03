Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Department of Labor warns it may take several weeks to bring the programs contained in the CARES Act to the people.

In a statement Friday, Department Director Jani Revier said the agency has seen a 4,400% increase in the number of claims being filed for unemployment assistance since Governor Brad Little declared an emergency. She said that has created strains on the system and the people who run it.

The department is preparing to implement three new programs contained in the CARES package.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) – Assistance for individuals not eligible for regular unemployment benefits, particularly self-employed individuals.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) – An additional $600 in each claimant’s weekly payment.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) – An extension of benefits for claimants that exhaust their regular benefits.

But, Revier said it may take several weeks to implement those programs in Idaho because the state computer system requires significant changes to accommodate the new programs. And, she said, the U.S. Department of Labor has yet to develop the details.

In the meantime, she is encouraging Idahoans to go ahead and apply for benefits, even if they are not sure they qualify.

Idahoans are also advised they do not have to call the Department of Labor to file a claim. Applicants can find information for filing on the department’s website.