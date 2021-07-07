An Idaho Falls street was shutdown Tuesday evening, while the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office served a felony warrant.

Authorities served the warrant at an apartment on Benton Street. The rest of the apartment building was evacuated, while the deputies worked to arrest the suspects.

Two suspects surrendered without trouble, but a third man refused to come outside.

Deputies used an irritant gas and a dog to help arrest the man. The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out, before being transported to the jail.

Information on the suspects, charges, and alleged crimes have not been released yet.

