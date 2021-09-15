BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attempt by far-right lawmakers to form a quorum at the Statehouse that they say would have allowed them to force the Legislature to reconvene and pass laws to prohibit vaccine mandates fizzled when only 16 of the 70 House members showed up.

Twelve Republicans held a rally on the Statehouse steps Wednesday in front of about 150 supporters before they were joined by four others on the House floor to discuss at least seven proposed bills.

No Democrats took part.

Under a resolution the House passed earlier this year when it recessed, only Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke can reconvene the chamber.

