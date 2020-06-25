BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A Blackfoot man now faces charges for aggravated assault, after the state dropped an initial charge of attempted murder.

Shawn Petersen had previously been accused of attempted murder, but that charge was dropped following witness testimony in a preliminary hearing, Thursday morning.

The initial charges were filed after Petersen and two others were accused of threatening and beating a man who’s family members were spreading rumors claiming Peterson was dealing drugs.

While conducting a search warrant at the Y Motel in Blackfoot, where Petersen lived and worked, police discovered nearly 2 lbs of marijuana as well as a 4-wheeler that had been reported stolen. They also recovered a handgun and ammunition.

Other charges still standing against Petersen include a second count of aggravated assault, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, battery and unlawful possession of a fire-arm.

Petersen will be arraigned July 20th in District Court under Judge Darren Simpson.