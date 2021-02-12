BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Board of Education executive director, in consultation with the Governor’s office, released a plan Thursday for attendance at indoor athletic events at Idaho’s public four-year college and universities for the remainder of the 2020-21 winter sport school year.

Institutions may permit up to 40% capacity in their facilities, or up to four spectators per student participant, whichever is larger, if physical distancing requirements can be maintained or if masks are worn. The plan is consistent with Idaho Stage 3 Stay Healthy Guidelines.

Student spectators will count against the 40% capacity.

Coaches, participating athletes, band, cheerleaders and dance teams are excluded from determining gym capacity.

The plan mirrors similar guidance created for high school activities and athletic events earlier this year.

The Intercollegiate Athletics Plan for Governor’s Guidelines on Gatherings and Spectators is posted on the State Board of Education website.

