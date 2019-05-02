Attorney General Barr to be a no-show at House hearing, could face contempt charge, subpoena

Barr to skip House hearing, could face subpoena, contempt charge

After Wednesday’s contentious day of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the Mueller report, Attorney General William Barr informed the House Judiciary Committee that he would not testify Thursday as scheduled, prompting threats of subpoenas from Democrats and a possible contempt citation. Democrats have vowed to hold the hearing anyway, leaving open the possibility of the spectacle of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., gaveling a hearing with an empty chair reserved for Barr. A key sticking point was that Nadler wanted to have House Judiciary Committee staff — rather than members of Congress — question him on his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation. But DOJ officials said members should conduct the inquiry, and it was unclear why Democrats did not propose having staffers provide questions to members during the hearing.

The rift between Barr and Congressional Democrats was the backdrop for a tense day of testimony Wednesday where the attorney general accused the lawmakers of using criminal justice process as “political weapon” ahead of the 2020 presidential election and declared the Justice Department’s role in the Russia probe controversy “over.” President Trump, in an interview on Fox Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime,” praised Barr’s testimony but said lawmakers treated him “differently” than anyone else.

Rep. Omar believes US ‘bullying’ has contributed to Venezuela chaos

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, suggested Wednesday that the United States could be partly to blame for the ongoing turmoil in Venezuela, saying the policies of the Trump administration had “kind of helped lead the devastation.” Appearing on “Democracy Now,” a news program broadcast on PBS, Omar was asked to weigh in on what the host described as a “U.S.-supported coup attempt” against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. “A lot of the policies that we have put in place [have] kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela and we have sort of set the stage for where we are arriving today,” she said. “This particular bullying and the use of sanctions to eventually intervene and make regime change really does not help the people of countries like Venezuela and it certainly does not help and is not in the interest of the United States.”

Biden and Romney give opposite views of China’s threat to the US

Former Vice President Joe Biden expressed his lack of concern over China as a global competitor to the U.S. at a rally on Wednesday, prompting a grim response from Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Twitter. Biden, the 2020 Democratic frontrunner, mocked those who have taken China seriously. “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man!” Biden exclaimed. “They’re not competition for us.” That sparked a reaction from Romney, who ran against Biden’s running mate, former President Barack Obama, in 2012. “This will not age well,” Romney predicted in a tweet. CLICK HERE for an in-depth look at Biden’s questionable international deals and why “The Next Revolution” host Steve Hilton refers to the former vice president as “Joe China.”

Covington Catholic High School student sues NBC for $275 million

Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann is suing NBCUniversal for a whopping $275 million for defamation over the media coverage he received earlier this year, his lawyer said Wednesday. Sandmann was at the center of a viral controversy back in January, alongside reports suggesting that he and his classmates had initiated a confrontation with Native American elder Nathan Phillips outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Subsequent reporting and video evidence contradicted that version of events. This marks the third major lawsuit Sandmann’s legal team has launched. The team is also suing the Washington Post for $250 million as well as CNN for $275 million. Sandmann’s lawyer previously suggested that the Associated Press and HBO could face similar lawsuits.

Imagine Dragons beats out Queen at Billboard Music Awards – and Twitter explodes

Some fans are upset after Imagine Dragons bested the iconic rock band Queen to take home the coveted Top Rock Artist honor Wednesday evening at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. “Imagine dragons won a rock award over queen, one of the best rock bands of all time,” tweeted one social media user, while many others echoed the same frustration with the decision. “What kind of world gives best rock band to @Imaginedragons over Queen?” wrote another viewer. Aside from the controversy over Imagine Dragons versus Queen, here is the complete winners list for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

1994: Nelson Mandela claims victory in the wake of South Africa’s first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledges defeat.

1982: The Weather Channel makes its debut.

1941: General Mills begins shipping its new cereal, “Cheerioats,” to six test markets. (The cereal would later be renamed “Cheerios.”)

Watch Laura Ingraham break down Attorney General William Barr’s handling of questions and attacks from Democrats during his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

