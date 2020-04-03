News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Doctors using tele-health to provide medical advice during the COVID-19 health emergency, got some legal backing from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden Friday.

There had been some concern that a doctor tending a patient via telemedicine might violate privacy and security provisions of HIPPA. The attorney general’s statement is an assurance that he will not prosecute a doctor or other provider for HIPPA violations in such instances for the duration of the emergency declaration.

You can read the Attorney General’s legal statement here.