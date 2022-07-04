BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans about individuals and companies going door-to-door in Treasure Valley neighborhoods offering paving services.

This is a common summer scam where the scammers claim they have leftover asphalt and offer to pave driveways or sidewalks for a discounted rate.

The scammers’ work is often shoddy, and they sometimes demand payment for thousands of dollars more than their original quote.

Paving scammers may say they are a local business and have trucks with Idaho license plates. Usually, however, the scammers are transitory and have no physical address. This makes it very difficult to locate them for future redress. Beware of door-to-door sellers who provide only post office box numbers or drop boxes for an address.

Homeowners can protect themselves from door-to-door paving scams by demanding the pavers provide the Idaho Consumer Protection Act’s mandatory three-day right to cancel disclosure. Consumers should never buy from a door-to-door seller who can’t provide the cancellation disclosure or who claims the requirement doesn’t apply to their services. It’s best to avoid sellers who use post office boxes or drop boxes for their cancellation addresses. While an internet search can help verify the sellers’ cancellation address is a valid physical address, scammers may attempt to use a legitimate business’s address.

Pavers also should have Idaho contractor registration numbers that homeowners can verify through the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses.

Consumers who encounter paving scammers or who lose money to them should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. Complaint forms are available at www.ag.idaho.gov or by calling 208-334-2424.

