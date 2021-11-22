NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) – Republican Lawrence Wasden announced Monday his candidacy for a sixth term as Idaho’s attorney general.

Wasden first won election in 2002 and is Idaho’s longest-serving attorney general.

His current term expires in January 2023.

“It is an honor to serve my home state as attorney general,” Wasden said. “I love Idaho and its people and still feel I have something to offer. I’m humbled by the opportunity to again throw my hat in the ring.”

Wasden, of Nampa, first joined the Office of the Attorney General in 1989 as a deputy assigned to the Idaho State Tax Commission. He previously served as a prosecutor in Canyon and Owyhee counties. He holds degrees from Brigham Young University and the University of Idaho.

Idaho’s Republican primary will be held May 17, 2022.

The post Attorney General Wasden to seek reelection in 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.