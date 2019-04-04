Attorneys, judge keep winnowing jury pool for ex-cop's trial
FILE – In this July 23, 2018, file photo, posters of Justine Ruszczyk Damond are displayed at a news conference by attorneys for her family in Minneapolis. The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor who fatally shot the unarmed Australian Ruszczyk Damond, is restricting media and public access. Thirty-three-year-old Noor goes on trial Monday in the July 2017 death of Ruszcyzyk Damond. Judge Kathryn Quaintance ruled Friday, March 29, 2019, that potentially graphic evidence would be seen only by the jury, not the public or media. One media attorney says her ruling could be unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Amy Forliti, File)
MINNEAPOLIS – A judge and attorneys have excused three more people from the jury pool for the murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who had called 911 to report a possible rape near her home.
Mohamed Noor is charged with murder in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Noor shot the 40-year-old dual Australian-U.S. citizen after she approached his squad car.
Noor has declined to speak to investigators. His attorneys plan to argue he acted in self-defense.
The three jurors excused Thursday include a man who said he wanted to hear Noor’s side of the story and one woman who was a crime victim as a child.
That brings the total number of excused jurors to 19, out of a pool of 75.
Share This Story, Choose Your Platform!