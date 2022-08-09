IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls area employers are invited to discuss Registered Apprenticeship Programs in a free seminar Thursday, Aug. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can attend in person at the Idaho Department of Labor Idaho Falls office, 1515 E. Lincoln Road, or online via Microsoft Teams.

Presenter Roger Plothow, business development and program manager for Idaho Business for Education in eastern Idaho, will lead discussion about Registered Apprenticeship, its benefits, an employer’s role in establishing a program and the steps involved.

Businesses often benefit from Registered Apprenticeships with an increase in employee retention, productivity and profitability. Employees benefit as they earn while they learn, reduce their student debt and potentially gain a nationally recognized credential.

On average, employers realize a return on investment of $1.47 for every $1 invested in apprenticeships. Additionally, every $1 invested leads to a public return of approximately $28 in benefits.

Currently, Idaho has 416 Registered Apprenticeships across more than 100 occupations.

For more information about Idaho’s apprenticeship program, visit ApprenticeshipIdaho.gov.

This is the first in a series of monthly employer seminars, each featuring a different topic.

To participate or if you need special accommodation, RSVP to laurellee.montgomery@labor.idaho.gov or call 208-557-2500 ext. 3171 by Aug. 10. Those attending through Microsoft Teams will be provided an invitation to join.

The event is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Labor’s Idaho Falls office and The Employer-Labor Partnership Committee.

The post Aug. 11 employer seminar focuses on Registered Apprenticeship Programs appeared first on Local News 8.