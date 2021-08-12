POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday, Idaho State University celebrated R. Scott Rasmussen Day.

The university recognized the accomplishments and impact of Rasmussen, their former Dean of the College of Technology.

Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a proclamation declaring Aug. 12 as R. Scott Rasmussen Day, which was read during Thursday’s event at the Eames Complex. The Idaho Division of Career and Technical Education arranged for Governor Little to make the proclamation in honor of the statewide impact Rasmussen had on education.

In 2011, Rasmussen was named dean of the ISU College of Technology. During his tenure as dean, he helped to raise funds to provide tools, equipment, scholarships and state-of-the-art facilities for students.

His vision has inspired donors such as the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation and Bill Eames to contribute millions of dollars to renovate the William M. and Karin A. Eames Advanced Technical Education and Innovation Complex.

