SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – With the summer weather, it’s time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 14,320 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following location in August:

BODY OF WATER WEEK TO BE STOCKED NUMBER OF TROUT Alturas Lake Aug 9-13 1,820 Bayhorse Lake Aug 16-20 2,000 Cape Horn Lake Aug 2-6 & Aug 23-27 600 total Hayden Creek Pond Aug 9-13 800 Kids Creek Pond Aug 9-13 400 Little Bayhorse Lake Aug 16-20 1,000 Meadow Lake Aug 2-6 2,000 Perkins Lake Aug 23-27 300 Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole) Aug 2-6 & Aug 9-13 1,600 total Sawtooth Kids Pond Aug 2-6 & Aug 9-13 400 total Stanley Lake Aug 9-13 1,900 Valley Creek Aug 2-6 & Aug 9-13 500 total Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds Aug 2-7 & Aug 9-13 1,000 total

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

The post August fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region appeared first on Local News 8.