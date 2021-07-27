SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – With the summer weather, it’s time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 14,320 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following location in August:  

BODY OF WATER WEEK TO BE STOCKED NUMBER OF TROUT
Alturas Lake Aug 9-13 1,820
Bayhorse Lake Aug 16-20 2,000
Cape Horn Lake Aug 2-6 & Aug 23-27 600 total
Hayden Creek Pond Aug 9-13 800
Kids Creek Pond Aug 9-13 400
Little Bayhorse Lake Aug 16-20 1,000
Meadow Lake Aug 2-6 2,000
Perkins Lake Aug 23-27 300
Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole) Aug 2-6 & Aug 9-13 1,600 total
Sawtooth Kids Pond Aug 2-6 & Aug 9-13 400 total
Stanley Lake Aug 9-13 1,900
Valley Creek Aug 2-6 & Aug 9-13 500 total
Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds Aug 2-7 & Aug 9-13 1,000 total

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable. 

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

