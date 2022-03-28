BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities are not trying to track down a grizzly bear suspected in the fatal mauling of a 40-year-old hiker last week because they say there are no signs that it was a predatory attack instead of a chance encounter.

Craig Clouatre was found dead Friday in densely-forested mountains north of Yellowstone National Park, two days after he disappeared while searching off-trail for elk antlers.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said Monday that tracks left at the scene and the nature of the attack suggest a grizzly killed Clouatre.

Wildlife officials are trying to confirm if a grizzly was responsible through DNA testing of animal hairs found at the site.

