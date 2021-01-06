IDOC Jeremiah Roland Johnson

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a man who walked away from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center.

Jeremiah Roland Johnson, 33, was last seen on the center’s security cameras at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday. At that time he was wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.

Johnson has blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 6’2” tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has a fair complexion.

His record includes possession of a controlled substance in Oneida County and eluding a police officer in Kootenai County, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.

Johnson was eligible for parole on May 3, 2022. His full sentence would have been satisfied on May 2, 2025.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.

