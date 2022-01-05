IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department gave tickets out to many for parking along streets and getting in the way of the snowplows. Some of these vehicles were even towed away to make a better way for the plows to roll through the streets. About a hundred vehicles have already received these tickets during this past weekend.

The Idaho Transportation Department does most of its plowing on weekdays. They said they try to stay away from using the weekends for plowing. They do this since they recognize that many are at home on the weekends and they utilize the on-street parking during that time. Even then, the transportation department does still occasionally still plow on weekends whenever they really need to after bigger storms.

The best way to avoid getting a ticket is to park on driveways instead of on the street.

Last year, 330 vehicles received a ticket in just a two-day span.

